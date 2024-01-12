Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, C, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 273.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 107,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 543,337 contracts, representing approximately 54.3 million underlying shares or approximately 262.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 76,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 228,181 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 252% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 12,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, C options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
