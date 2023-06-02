Notable Friday Option Activity: NUE, RTX, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 7,204 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 720,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 18,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,700 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,083 contracts, representing approximately 408,300 underlying shares or approximately 45% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
