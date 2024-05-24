Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, AX, FDX

Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 2,146 contracts, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 5,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
