News & Insights

Markets
NOW

Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, AX, FDX

May 24, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 5,277 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $707.50 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $707.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 2,146 contracts, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 5,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, AX options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Broker Darlings
 PBF Price Target
 BTN Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
AX
FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.