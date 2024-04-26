Notable Friday Option Activity: NNOX, WYNN, NOV

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 9,967 contracts, representing approximately 996,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) saw options trading volume of 21,353 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of NOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NOV. Below is a chart showing NOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NNOX options, WYNN options, or NOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
