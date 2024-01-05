Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 77,349 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 194.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 9,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 52,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 8,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 843,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 246,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 18,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, COST options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
