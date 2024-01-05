Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, C, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 250,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $372.50 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 24,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $372.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 173,525 contracts, representing approximately 17.4 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 26,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 43,438 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 3,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
