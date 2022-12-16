Markets
MRVL

Notable Friday Option Activity: MRVL, BYD, BANF

December 16, 2022 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 55,189 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) options are showing a volume of 4,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,100 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF) saw options trading volume of 413 contracts, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of BANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of BANF. Below is a chart showing BANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, BYD options, or BANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NJR YTD Return
 FCOM Videos
 EML Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL
BYD
BANF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.