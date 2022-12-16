Notable Friday Option Activity: MRVL, BYD, BANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 55,189 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) options are showing a volume of 4,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,100 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF) saw options trading volume of 413 contracts, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of BANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of BANF. Below is a chart showing BANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
