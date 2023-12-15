Notable Friday Option Activity: MRCY, ASPN, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), where a total of 3,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 350,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) options are showing a volume of 8,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 826,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 5,200 contracts, representing approximately 520,000 underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

