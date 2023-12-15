Notable Friday Option Activity: MRCY, ASPN, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), where a total of 3,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 350,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) options are showing a volume of 8,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 826,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 5,200 contracts, representing approximately 520,000 underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRCY options, ASPN options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ITP Videos
EOSE Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of ELWS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.