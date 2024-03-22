Notable Friday Option Activity: META, PZZA, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 193,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 15,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 10,609 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 129.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,100 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

