Notable Friday Option Activity: META, PZZA, COST

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 10,609 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 129.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,100 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, PZZA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
AGGY YTD Return
PM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.