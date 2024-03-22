News & Insights

Markets
META

Notable Friday Option Activity: META, PZZA, COST

March 22, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 193,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 15,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 10,609 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 129.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,100 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, PZZA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
 AGGY YTD Return
 PM Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
PZZA
COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.