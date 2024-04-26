News & Insights

Markets
LRCX

Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, MSTR, CRS

April 26, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 13,057 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $925 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $925 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 22,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) options are showing a volume of 6,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.7% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, MSTR options, or CRS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Agilent Technologies Average Annual Return
 GLBE Options Chain
 Funds Holding PFUT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LRCX
MSTR
CRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.