Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, MSTR, CRS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 13,057 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $925 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $925 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 22,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) options are showing a volume of 6,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.7% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

