JOE

Notable Friday Option Activity: JOE, APP, JAZZ

October 20, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), where a total volume of 1,518 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 151,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 14,830 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) saw options trading volume of 4,215 contracts, representing approximately 421,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of JAZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,400 underlying shares of JAZZ. Below is a chart showing JAZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
