Notable Friday Option Activity: JOE, APP, JAZZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), where a total volume of 1,518 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 151,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 14,830 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) saw options trading volume of 4,215 contracts, representing approximately 421,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of JAZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,400 underlying shares of JAZZ. Below is a chart showing JAZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JOE options, APP options, or JAZZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
