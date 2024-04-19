News & Insights

Markets
JBL

Notable Friday Option Activity: JBL, GPRE, SPOT

April 19, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total of 8,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 895,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.8% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,200 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 9,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 16,171 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JBL options, GPRE options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KRA market cap history
 MODD shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding DAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBL
GPRE
SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.