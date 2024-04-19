Notable Friday Option Activity: JBL, GPRE, SPOT

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 9,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 16,171 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JBL options, GPRE options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
