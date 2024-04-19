Notable Friday Option Activity: JBL, GPRE, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total of 8,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 895,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.8% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,200 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 9,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 16,171 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

