Notable Friday Option Activity: IESC, BX, DVA

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 19,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 3,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 337,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,300 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IESC options, BX options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GLTO Videos
ITRN Average Annual Return
YEXT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.