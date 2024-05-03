Notable Friday Option Activity: IESC, BX, DVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IES Holdings Inc (Symbol: IESC), where a total volume of 779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 77,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of IESC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,200 underlying shares of IESC. Below is a chart showing IESC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 19,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 3,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 337,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,300 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

