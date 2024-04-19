Notable Friday Option Activity: HUN, CR, CPRI

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 3,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 204% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 32,378 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 196.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 11,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
