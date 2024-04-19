News & Insights

Markets
HUN

Notable Friday Option Activity: HUN, CR, CPRI

April 19, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total volume of 40,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 236% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 20,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 3,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 204% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 32,378 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 196.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 11,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUN options, CR options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SBIG
 EWCS Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSCF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUN
CR
CPRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.