Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, PRCT, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 12,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 1,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 29,157 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, PRCT options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

