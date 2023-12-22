Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, XOM, PHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 41,342 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 100,753 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 9,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,800 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
And Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR) saw options trading volume of 4,003 contracts, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares or approximately 42% of PHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PHR. Below is a chart showing PHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
