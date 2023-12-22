News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: DKS, DE, FDMT

December 22, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 7,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 796,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 12,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $362.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $362.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FDMT) options are showing a volume of 2,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 220,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of FDMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FDMT. Below is a chart showing FDMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

