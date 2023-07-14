Notable Friday Option Activity: CSV, Z, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV), where a total of 1,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.3% of CSV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 126,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of CSV. Below is a chart showing CSV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 40,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.2% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 37,242 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSV options, Z options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PBAX Average Annual Return
CAPL YTD Return
Institutional Holders of Bath and Body Works
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.