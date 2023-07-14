Notable Friday Option Activity: CSV, Z, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV), where a total of 1,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.3% of CSV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 126,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of CSV. Below is a chart showing CSV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 40,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.2% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 37,242 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

