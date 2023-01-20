Notable Friday Option Activity: CPRI, FSR, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 6,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 611,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 24,249 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 2,311 contracts, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, FSR options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.