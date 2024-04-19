Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, SIBN, DYN

SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN) options are showing a volume of 6,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.7% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dyne Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DYN) options are showing a volume of 20,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.1% of DYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DYN. Below is a chart showing DYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
