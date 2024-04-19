Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, SIBN, DYN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 200,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 13,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN) options are showing a volume of 6,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.7% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dyne Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DYN) options are showing a volume of 20,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.1% of DYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DYN. Below is a chart showing DYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, SIBN options, or DYN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

