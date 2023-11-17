Notable Friday Option Activity: COGT, NUVL, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cogent Biosciences Inc (Symbol: COGT), where a total of 10,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.9% of COGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,300 underlying shares of COGT. Below is a chart showing COGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL) saw options trading volume of 5,422 contracts, representing approximately 542,200 underlying shares or approximately 101% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 11,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COGT options, NUVL options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: YUM Stock Predictions
EGBN market cap history
NBHC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.