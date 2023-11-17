Notable Friday Option Activity: COGT, NUVL, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cogent Biosciences Inc (Symbol: COGT), where a total of 10,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.9% of COGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,300 underlying shares of COGT. Below is a chart showing COGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL) saw options trading volume of 5,422 contracts, representing approximately 542,200 underlying shares or approximately 101% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 11,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

