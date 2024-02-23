News & Insights

Markets
CMA

Notable Friday Option Activity: CMA, PYPL, HD

February 23, 2024 — 01:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total of 12,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 114,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 12,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 14,521 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMA options, PYPL options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 RNP Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UNRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMA
PYPL
HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.