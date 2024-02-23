Notable Friday Option Activity: CMA, PYPL, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total of 12,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 114,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 12,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 14,521 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

