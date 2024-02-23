Notable Friday Option Activity: CMA, PYPL, HD

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 114,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 12,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 14,521 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMA options, PYPL options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
RNP Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UNRV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.