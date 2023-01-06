Notable Friday Option Activity: BOOT, DE, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total of 5,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 512,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.7% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 584,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 11,327 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 22,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, DE options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

