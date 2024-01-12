Notable Friday Option Activity: BASE, BILL, DFS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE), where a total of 2,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 551,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 8,008 contracts, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 6,240 contracts, representing approximately 624,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BASE options, BILL options, or DFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: KRP Dividend Growth Rate
SNTG shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding ALR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.