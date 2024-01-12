News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: BASE, BILL, DFS

January 12, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE), where a total of 2,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 551,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,700 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 8,008 contracts, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 6,240 contracts, representing approximately 624,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

