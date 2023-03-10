Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BAC, AMD, KMX

March 10, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 786,731 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 78.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 208.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 74,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 405,261 contracts, representing approximately 40.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 29,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 10,150 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

