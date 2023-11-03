Notable Friday Option Activity: AX, DKNG, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 48,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 608.3% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 347,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 297.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 19,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 161,430 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 246% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 8,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,800 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AX options, DKNG options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.