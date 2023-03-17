Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, BAC, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 702,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 70.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 62.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 46,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 591,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 26,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 130,916 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

