Notable Friday Option Activity: AMC, STNG, SLCA

April 26, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 105,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 15,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 3,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) options are showing a volume of 3,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

