Notable Friday Option Activity: AMC, STNG, SLCA

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 3,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) options are showing a volume of 3,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, STNG options, or SLCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
