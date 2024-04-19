Notable Friday Option Activity: ALGM, STNE, LOPE

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) options are showing a volume of 64,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.6% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 15,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) saw options trading volume of 1,692 contracts, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares or approximately 116.3% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
