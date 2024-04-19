News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ALGM, STNE, LOPE

April 19, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total of 18,880 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.4% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 18,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) options are showing a volume of 64,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.6% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 15,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) saw options trading volume of 1,692 contracts, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares or approximately 116.3% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

