Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, PANW, SSTK

December 22, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 19,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 24,740 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) saw options trading volume of 2,561 contracts, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, PANW options, or SSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

