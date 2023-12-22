Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, PANW, SSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 19,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 24,740 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) saw options trading volume of 2,561 contracts, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

