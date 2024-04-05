Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, CXW, VZ

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 3,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 74,456 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 6,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,900 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, CXW options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SVMK Insider Buying
TOL Insider Buying
ITG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.