Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, CXW, VZ

April 05, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 11,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 3,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 74,456 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 6,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,900 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, CXW options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

