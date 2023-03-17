Notable Friday Option Activity: ADBE, NEM, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 48,159 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 58,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 44,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
