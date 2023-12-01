Notable Friday Option Activity: ADBE, LAD, BASE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 33,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $612.50 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $612.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) saw options trading volume of 2,082 contracts, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares or approximately 126.7% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) options are showing a volume of 1,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.7% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, LAD options, or BASE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CYCN Videos
CWCO Dividend Growth Rate
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EEMX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.