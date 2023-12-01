Notable Friday Option Activity: ADBE, LAD, BASE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 33,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $612.50 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $612.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) saw options trading volume of 2,082 contracts, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares or approximately 126.7% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) options are showing a volume of 1,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.7% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

