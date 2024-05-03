Notable Friday Option Activity: ABR, MYRG, CZR

MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) saw options trading volume of 605 contracts, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 18,573 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
