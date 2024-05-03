News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ABR, MYRG, CZR

May 03, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 17,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,700 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) saw options trading volume of 605 contracts, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 18,573 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, MYRG options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

