Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, VLO, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 382,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 66,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 18,999 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 143,272 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 44,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
