Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, OXY, GS

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 195,689 contracts, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares or approximately 261.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 18,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 36,895 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 172.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, OXY options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of SJT
ACTD YTD Return
OMQS Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.