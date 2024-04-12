Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, OXY, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 2.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 230.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 368.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 251,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 195,689 contracts, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares or approximately 261.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 18,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 36,895 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 172.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

