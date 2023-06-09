Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, GS, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 689,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 68.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 59.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 98,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 23,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 2,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 307,240 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 108.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 45,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, GS options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

