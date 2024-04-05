News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, FDX, AVY

April 05, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 401,473 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 65.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 59,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,109 contracts, representing approximately 210,900 underlying shares or approximately 55% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, FDX options, or AVY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RDWR shares outstanding history
 Teleflexorporated RSI
 Institutional Holders of IVTY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
FDX
AVY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.