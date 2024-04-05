Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, FDX, AVY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 401,473 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 65.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 59,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,109 contracts, representing approximately 210,900 underlying shares or approximately 55% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

