Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, FDX, AVY

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,109 contracts, representing approximately 210,900 underlying shares or approximately 55% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
