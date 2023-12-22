Notable Friday Option Activity: AAP, INTC, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 12,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 7,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 226,587 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 14,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 1,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
