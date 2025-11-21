Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, GM, CRM

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 48,268 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 6,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 35,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, GM options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Market Cap History
Funds Holding ITOS
Funds Holding LFVN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.