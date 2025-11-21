Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ZM, GM, CRM

November 21, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 13,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 48,268 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 6,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 35,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

ZM
GM
CRM

