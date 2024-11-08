News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ZETA, SPOT, BE

November 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), where a total volume of 27,833 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.7% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 782,700 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 10,347 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 46,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

