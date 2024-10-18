Notable Friday Option Activity: ZETA, CSTM, BILL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), where a total volume of 16,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 5,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,900 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 6,134 contracts, representing approximately 613,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 6,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZETA options, CSTM options, or BILL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.