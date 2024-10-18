News & Insights

Markets
ZETA

Notable Friday Option Activity: ZETA, CSTM, BILL

October 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), where a total volume of 16,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,900 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 6,134 contracts, representing approximately 613,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 6,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZETA options, CSTM options, or BILL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HNI market cap history
 Institutional Holders of VIVE
 VAW market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZETA
CSTM
BILL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.