Notable Friday Option Activity: ZETA, ALT, RKLB

June 20, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), where a total of 31,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) saw options trading volume of 27,652 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 165,017 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 14,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

