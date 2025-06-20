Notable Friday Option Activity: ZETA, ALT, RKLB

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) saw options trading volume of 27,652 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 165,017 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 14,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZETA options, ALT options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MFSF YTD Return
SPLK Price Target
ETFs Holding PSDV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.