Notable Friday Option Activity: ZBIO, TECH, OMER

December 19, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zenas Biopharma Inc (Symbol: ZBIO), where a total of 1,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of ZBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 302,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of ZBIO. Below is a chart showing ZBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) options are showing a volume of 10,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 7,979 contracts, representing approximately 797,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

