Markets
XYZ

Notable Friday Option Activity: XYZ, LITE, PYPL

May 29, 2026 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 34,261 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 3,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,500 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 30,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 70,181 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, LITE options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further XYZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
XYZ Historical Stock Prices-> XYZ Videos-> Real Estate Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XYZ
LITE
PYPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.