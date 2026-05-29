Notable Friday Option Activity: XYZ, LITE, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 34,261 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 3,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,500 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 30,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 70,181 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, LITE options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further XYZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.