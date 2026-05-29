Notable Friday Option Activity: XYZ, LITE, PYPL

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 30,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 70,181 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, LITE options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further XYZ Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.