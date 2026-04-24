Notable Friday Option Activity: XYZ, GLW, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 26,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 46,977 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,200 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 24,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, GLW options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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