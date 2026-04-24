Notable Friday Option Activity: XYZ, GLW, ADBE

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 46,977 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,200 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 24,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, GLW options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ValueForum Discussion Community
Institutional Holders of HBR
Stockholder Letter
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.