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Notable Friday Option Activity: XYZ, GLW, ADBE

April 24, 2026 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 26,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 46,977 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,200 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 24,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, GLW options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ValueForum Discussion Community
 Institutional Holders of HBR
 Stockholder Letter

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ValueForum Discussion Community-> Institutional Holders of HBR-> Stockholder Letter-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XYZ
GLW
ADBE

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