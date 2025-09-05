Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, MOS, CPRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 101,620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 20,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 28,601 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 13,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) options are showing a volume of 27,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CPRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,700 underlying shares of CPRT. Below is a chart showing CPRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

