Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, MOS, CPRT

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 28,601 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 13,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) options are showing a volume of 27,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CPRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,700 underlying shares of CPRT. Below is a chart showing CPRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
