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XOM

Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, CRM, JPM

May 15, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 92,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 65,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 38,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, CRM options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding SAVE
 Cheap Undervalued Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding SAVE-> Cheap Undervalued Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
CRM
JPM

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