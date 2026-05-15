Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, CRM, JPM

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 65,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 38,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:
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