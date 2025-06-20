Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, ALMS, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 77,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 6,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Alumis Inc (Symbol: ALMS) saw options trading volume of 4,858 contracts, representing approximately 485,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of ALMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares of ALMS. Below is a chart showing ALMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 19,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

