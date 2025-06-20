Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, ALMS, DLTR

Alumis Inc (Symbol: ALMS) saw options trading volume of 4,858 contracts, representing approximately 485,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of ALMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares of ALMS. Below is a chart showing ALMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 19,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, ALMS options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
Cadence Design Systems MACD
CZFC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.