Markets
XOM

Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, ALMS, DLTR

June 20, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 77,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alumis Inc (Symbol: ALMS) saw options trading volume of 4,858 contracts, representing approximately 485,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of ALMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares of ALMS. Below is a chart showing ALMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 19,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, ALMS options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
 Cadence Design Systems MACD
 CZFC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks-> Cadence Design Systems MACD-> CZFC market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
ALMS
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.