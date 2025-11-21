Notable Friday Option Activity: XMTR, VST, CELH

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 39,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 63,411 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XMTR options, VST options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal
KLTR YTD Return
Funds Holding NVT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.