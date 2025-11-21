Notable Friday Option Activity: XMTR, VST, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xometry Inc (Symbol: XMTR), where a total volume of 7,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 710,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.4% of XMTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 841,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of XMTR. Below is a chart showing XMTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 39,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 63,411 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

